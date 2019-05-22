Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDELL TRUMAN. View Sign Service Information Pleasureville Baptist Church 2749 Hill Spring Rd Pleasureville, KY 40057 (502) 878-4755 Send Flowers Obituary

Wendell Thomas Truman, age 77, of Bethlehem, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born June 13, 1941, in Pleasureville. He was a self-employed truck driver and owner of Truman Trucking and belonged to Pleasureville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Sue Truman of Bethlehem; two daughters, Amy Sue Miles (Jimmy) and Ange Batts (Brent), all of La Grange; one brother, Harry Truman (Rhonda) of Louisville; and five grandchildren, Alex Miles, Haley Miles, Tyler Truman, Kayley Batts and Aubrey Batts.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alan Truman; and two sisters, Ellen Truman and Phyllis West.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pleasureville Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Anderson, pastor of the Pleasureville Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike West, Charles West, Tim West, Steve Grigsby, Tony Grigsby, Alex Miles and Leigh Truman.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Alan Truman Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o United Citizens Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 225, New Castle, Ky. 40050.

Published in Henry County Local from May 22 to May 29, 2019

