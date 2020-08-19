WENDY ZETKO

Wendy L. Reger Zetko, age 68, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late MAJ. Walter J. Reger, USA and Mildred Pauline Reger. She was a member of Jacob's Well Church. Wendy was also preceded in death by her brother, Douglas A. Reger.

Wendy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family, friends, and most all who ever met her would describe her as having a bold, expressive and expansive personality. When she became a part of any gathering of people, invariably she would become the focus of interest among all present, as she could be engaging and humorous, or alternatively, curmudgeonly. She had a restless and adventuresome spirit, especially in her youth and was at various intervals in her life a hair stylist, cosmetologist and rancher. She was an enthusiast of life in, and the history of, the American West, particularly the experiences of its indigenous peoples. She was a lover of animals throughout her life, and many a stray dog, cat, or other creature found their forever refuge at her home. Although the last year of her life was fraught with difficult health challenges, she is now at rest and peace. It is no exaggeration to say that during her life she was a force of nature, and she will be greatly missed by all whom were fortunate enough to have known her.

She is survived by her husband, Gary J. Zetko of Smithfield; daughter, Joy Cox of Smithfield; grandchildren, Jewell Cox and Jaiera Cox; great-grandson, Jaylyn Cox; and her brother, Walter J. Reger of Monterey, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

