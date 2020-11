Or Copy this URL to Share

Wesley Park Smith, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mahala Jo Smith; and a daughter, Theresa Gail Baker.

He is survived by his sons, Anthony Smith and Steve Smith.

