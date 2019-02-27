WILLIAM BEVERLY

Obituary

William Kirby Beverly, age 71, of the Bethlehem community of Pleasureville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late James William Beverly and Chlora Mae Bratcher Beverly. He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his care givers, Lawrence and Felcia Beverly of Drennon; and several cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Brother Arnold Benett Chisholm will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.
