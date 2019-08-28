Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BOHANNON. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cropper Baptist Church 2164 Flood Road Pleasureville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Ronald Bohannon, age 88, of Shelbyville died peacefully on Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Willa Belle, Luther and Lola Bohannon; two brothers, Leon and Gerald; sister, Catherine; and son-in-law Dan Edington.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ardith; two daughters, Rhonda and Susan; two brothers, Julian (Jeanne) and Leland (Betty); two sisters, Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Adams; two grandchildren, Jon Edington and Cassie Allen (Barrett); great granddaughter, Everly Allen; and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Ronald was a farmer his whole life and took great pride in his crops, his farm, and his stewardship of the land. After retirement, Ronald loved nothing more than pool with his Pleasureville Pool Hall buddies, pitching horseshoes, playing Rook or Pedro, and hanging out with his family telling jokes and stories. He was always available to help a neighbor farmer or a family member and understood the meaning of "Take a Hold," a line ascribed to friend Whitie Gray, which simply means, "Just do what needs to be done to make things better for everyone." He loved his family, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Everly, since he finally had the time to take full enjoyment of the moment as opposed to working 24/7 to maintain a farm and make a living!

Ronald was a member of Cropper Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service is Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cropper Baptist Church, 2164 Flood Road, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cropper Baptist Church.

