William Lee "Okie" Crabb Sr., age 92, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Wilina Evans Crabb. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Brown Crabb.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Goodman of Blue Springs, MO; and sons, Bill Crabb Jr. of Franklinton and Andy Crabb of Smithfield.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bonnie Martin Duke. Burial was in Smithfield Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020