William Farmer Detwiler Sr., age 74, of Shelbyville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Bill died at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. Tommie Detwiler was with him as he passed away.

Bill was born on Nov. 11, 1944, in Shelbyville, to the late Dr. Daniel K. and Mary Detwiler. He was a graduate of Eminence High School and Western Kentucky University and was a retired guidance counselor at Shelby County High School. He was a member of the Eminence Christian Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel "Skip" Detwiler; and his sister, Bettie Detwiler.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Detwiler Waldron (Randall); two sons, William Farmer Detwiler Jr. and James Daniel Detwiler (Meredith); one brother, Robert Detwiler; six granddaughters, Kathryn Waldron, Marianna Waldron, Olivia Waldron, Isabella Detwiler, Eden Detwiler and Joelle Detwiler; and also former spouses, Tommie Detwiler and Marcy Dezern and her children and grandchildren.

Bill chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Eminence Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Afterwards, there will be a private graveside ceremony for the family.

Memorial donations can be made to Eminence Christian Church.

For years, Bill was a member of the Eminence Optimist Club, and he enjoyed golf, fishing, trips to Gulf Shores, Alabama with friends and putzing about in the kitchen. Bill also loved to spend time with his friends at the Eminence Dairy Queen and McDonald's where we know he will be missed.

