William W. "Skeeter" Waits, age 54, of Decatur, Illinois passed away suddenly on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Skeeter was born in Carrollton on November 23, 1965. He was the son of the late Roy William Waits of Frankfort. He was a 1984 graduate of Shelby County High School. He currently was employed at Sodexomagic at ADM Corporate Office Dining.

William is survived by his three daughters, Michelle Hancock, Tabatha Sue Waits and Christian Waits; nine grandchildren all of South Carolina. His surviving Kentucky family includes his mothers, Dottie (Stout) and Cynthia Dare of Smithfield; sister, Christina Druin; and brothers, Patrick Waits and Bo Dickey. Skeeter will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Memorial services will be in the spring of 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and followed by a graveside service in New Castle Cemetery.