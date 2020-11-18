William H. Mason, Jr., age 103, of Eminence, ended his beloved earthly service Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Eminence. He was born May 19, 1917, to the late Mamie and William Henry Mason Sr. He retired in 1982 after thirty years of service as a Technical Specialist and Chemical Engineer with the former Chemtron Corporation. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent of First Baptist Church, Eminence where he was Deacon Emeritus and Trustee. He graduated from Kentucky State University. He held a lifetime membership to the Kentucky State University Alumni Association, Kentucky State University Foundation, Emeritus Trustee. He completed a course in Fundamentals of Physical Metallurgy from University of Louisville, was a 50+ year member of Unity #12, F.A.M., 33 degree Mason and Scottish Rite with 30+ years, Medal of Honor from the Louisville Conservatory #41, Kentucky Colonel, KY Centenarian, and board member of the Tri-County Community Action Agency until the age of 99 where he delivered over 22,000 meals. He received the Bell Award for his community service. He served as president of the Henry County Advisory Council, was a former member of the Scouting Fraternity. He initiated a new troop and was past Scoutmaster for many years. He was the initial African American on the Eminence City Council where he served for 8 years and was the first African American to run for mayor. He was a charter member of the Emergency Medical Services, charter member of the Eminence Optimist Club and many other local and state organizations.

William was preceded in death by his wife of 81 years, Sarah Louise Johnson Mason; daughter, Shirley Jean Smith; son, William H. Mason III; grandson, Ricky Darnell Smith; three brothers, James Mason Sr., Charles Mason and Ralph Mason; and three sisters, Ann E. Mason Morehead, Lucille and Carolyn Mason.

He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Few (John) of Rochester, Michigan; son, Marion McNeal Mason (Deborah) of Jamaica, New York; brother, Julius Mason Sr. of Eminence; sister-in-law, Bertha Mason; six grandchildren, Sandra Smith of Shelbyville, William Smith of Columbus, OH, John Few (Trisha) of Rock Hill, SC, Michael Few (Lisa) of Concord, NC, Phillip Smith (Renee) of Eminence, JoAnne McWilson (Glenn) of Seattle, WA; nine great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Bradford, Indigo, John IV, Elyse, Sarah, Sigourney, Brooklyn and Shonnette; five great-great-grandchildren, Traevon, Keonna, Emma Grace, Malik and Ameila; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Private family funeral service (by invite only) will be held at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Eminence Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, Ky. 40019.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store