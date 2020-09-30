1/1
WILLIAM "BILL" RANKIN
1962 - 2020
William "Bill" Joe Rankin, age 57 of Frankfort, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Born December 9, 1962, in Elkhart Indiana, Bill was the son of Roy and Joan Rankin. He grew up in Pendleton Indiana where he developed a love for hunting, fishing and music. He attended college at Ball State where he played football.
In 2001 he met the love of his life, Devona. They were married in 2007 and Bill became a step-dad to Devona's children Destiny and TJ and a granddaddy to Destiny's daughter Haley.
In 2008 Bill became Daddy Bill to his fur baby Josie.
Not too long after, he became a father-in-law to TJ's wife Jennifer and Destiny's husband Scott. His heart grew three more sizes in the years to come as a granddaddy to Sophia, Layton and Tinley.
Bill and Devona loved to take trips, go on day dates and go brigging around the town.
If Bill wasn't working or cruising the town with his bride, you would find him on a hunting or fishing trip with his "brothers" as he called them.
Bill was loved by many and will be missed by all.
 He was an Ink Chemist for Toyo Ink America.
Survivors are his wife, Devona Rankin of Frankfort; his mother, Joan Rankin of New Castle; step-son, T.J. Kelley (Jennifer) of Eminence; step-daughter, Destiny Pettit (Scott) of Campbellsburg; and four grandchildren, Haley Arington, Sophia Kelley and Layton and Tinley Pettit. He is preceded in death by this father, Roy D. Rankin.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Joey Woods officiated.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
