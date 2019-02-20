William C. Roberts, age 86, of Sarasota, Florida, (formerly of Smithfield) passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Willie and Lucille Welch Roberts; he was a 1952 graduate of Henry Central High School and was the owner/operator of The Butcher Shop. He was preceded in death by a brother and four sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Ray Roberts (Debbie) of Bradenton, Florida and Ronald Carroll Roberts (Rae Jean) of Somerset; his daughter, Lindsey Roberts of Sarasota, Florida; sisters, Anna Mae Wood of Warsaw, Marjory R. Wainscott of Bedford and Thelma R. Shaw of Eminence; dear friend, Lydia Hochstetler of Sarasota, Florida; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Shawn Golden. Interment was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were David Roberts, Ronnie Roberts, Phil Wainscott, Tony Kurtz, Greg Kurtz and Jonathan Williams.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019