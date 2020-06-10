William Theodore Schaefer, devout Christian, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, suddenly passed away at his home in Eminence on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 92. He attended Howard University and received his degree from George Washington University. Born in Eminence, William spent most of his life as a resident of Washington, D.C and Silver Spring, Maryland. He worked for the federal government where his career took him to Africa and the Dominican Republic. He retired from the federal government in 1982 and went on to start his own business. He was full of life, love, compassion and was noted and admired by all for his intelligence, wealth of knowledge, wisdom and sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, swimming exercise classes and had planned to take swimming lessons.

He is survived his daughter, Margaretta Moreno; his son, Jose Moreno and his son, Alberto Moreno who reside in Maryland. His son, Antonio Moreno, preceded him in death. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Alice Watkins and Emma Richardson of Cincinnati, Ohio; stepdaughter, Margaret Daniels of Frankfort; and a host of family and friends. William also survived two spouses.

A memorial service will be held in Maryland. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

