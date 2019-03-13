Obituary



William H. "Bill" Sealey, age 72 of Eminence, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Baptist Health La Grange. He was the son of the late Zelma Deloris Seaward and William Harvey Sealey Sr. He retired as an Officer from the United States Air Force after serving 20 years.He is survived by his wife, Joy Lee Watson Sealey of Eminence; one daughter, Cristal Sharmaine Rutherford of Eminence; and one son, Adam Christian Sealey of Leitchfield.Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or services at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Funeral Home Prewitt Funeral Home Inc

425 N Main St

New Castle , KY 40050

(502) 845-2917 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019

