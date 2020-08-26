WILLIAM WILKERSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

William (Bill) Hershel Wilkerson, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Wilkerson and his wife, Naomi Bohannon Wilkerson.

He is survived by his children, Joe Wilkerson of Cincinnati and Janice Wilkerson of Lakeside Park.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Bop Litton officiated. Burial was in Defoe Cemetery.



