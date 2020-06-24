Wilma Gullion

Mrs. Wilma T. Tingle Gullion,
age 92, of Madison,
Indiana entered this life on
January 7, 1928, in Henry
County, Kentucky. She was
the loving daughter of the
late Jessee and Frances K.
Monfort Tingle. She graduated
from Campbellsburg
High School, attended two
years at Georgetown College, she graduated
from Hanover College and received her
bachelor's in education and earned a master's
degree later from Indiana University. On
April 13, l950, she was united in marriage to
George M. Gullion at the Baptist Parsonage
in Port Royal, Kentucky. This happy union
of 56 years was blessed with a son, Randy,
and a daughter Carol. Wilma taught Third
grade at Ryker's Ridge Elementary School
from l964 to l990. Previously, she taught in
Campbellsburg, Kentucky starting as a senior
in high school. She was a faithful member of
the Calvary Baptist Church, Order of Eastern
Star Hanover Chapter, Retired Teacher's
Association (state and county), and had
been a docent for Historic Madison, Inc.
at the Madison Railroad Station and Dr.
Hutchinson's Office. She enjoyed quilting,
sewing, playing piano, traveling, and cooking.
She was a loving wife, devoted mom and
grandma. Wilma died on Thursday, June 18,
2020, at 2:45 p.m. at the Thornton Terrace
Health Campus in Hanover, Indiana.
Wilma will be missed by her loving son,
Randall N. "Randy" Gullion of Madison,
Indiana; her loving daughter, Carol Macmann
of New Lebanon, Ohio; her grandchildren,
Kristopher N. Gullion and Aaron
Macmann; her step grandchildren, Jesse
Stillwell (Susan) and Sarah Stillwell; her
great grandchildren, Hayden Gullion and
Paige Gullion; her step great grandchildren,
Steven Stillwell, Gracie Stillwell, and Eliza
Stillwell; and other relatives. She was preceded
in death by her father, Jessee Tingle,
died 1980, her mother, Frances K. Monfort
Tingle, died April 1983, her husband of 56
years, George M. Gullion, died March 6,
2006, her daughter in law, Suzie Gullion,
died April 9, 2017, her son in law, Greg
Macmann, died June 8, 2012, and her infant
brother, Ralph Edward Tingle, died January
23, 1921.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday,
June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., by Pastor Jon
Pearce at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre,
325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana.
Interment followed in the Port Royal
Cemetery in Port Royal, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to
the Calvary Baptist Church. Cards are available
at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's
of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences,
www.morgan-nay.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.