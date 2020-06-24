Wilma Gullion

Mrs. Wilma T. Tingle Gullion,age 92, of Madison,Indiana entered this life onJanuary 7, 1928, in HenryCounty, Kentucky. She wasthe loving daughter of thelate Jessee and Frances K.Monfort Tingle. She graduatedfrom CampbellsburgHigh School, attended twoyears at Georgetown College, she graduatedfrom Hanover College and received herbachelor's in education and earned a master'sdegree later from Indiana University. OnApril 13, l950, she was united in marriage toGeorge M. Gullion at the Baptist Parsonagein Port Royal, Kentucky. This happy unionof 56 years was blessed with a son, Randy,and a daughter Carol. Wilma taught Thirdgrade at Ryker's Ridge Elementary Schoolfrom l964 to l990. Previously, she taught inCampbellsburg, Kentucky starting as a seniorin high school. She was a faithful member ofthe Calvary Baptist Church, Order of EasternStar Hanover Chapter, Retired Teacher'sAssociation (state and county), and hadbeen a docent for Historic Madison, Inc.at the Madison Railroad Station and Dr.Hutchinson's Office. She enjoyed quilting,sewing, playing piano, traveling, and cooking.She was a loving wife, devoted mom andgrandma. Wilma died on Thursday, June 18,2020, at 2:45 p.m. at the Thornton TerraceHealth Campus in Hanover, Indiana.Wilma will be missed by her loving son,Randall N. "Randy" Gullion of Madison,Indiana; her loving daughter, Carol Macmannof New Lebanon, Ohio; her grandchildren,Kristopher N. Gullion and AaronMacmann; her step grandchildren, JesseStillwell (Susan) and Sarah Stillwell; hergreat grandchildren, Hayden Gullion andPaige Gullion; her step great grandchildren,Steven Stillwell, Gracie Stillwell, and ElizaStillwell; and other relatives. She was precededin death by her father, Jessee Tingle,died 1980, her mother, Frances K. MonfortTingle, died April 1983, her husband of 56years, George M. Gullion, died March 6,2006, her daughter in law, Suzie Gullion,died April 9, 2017, her son in law, GregMacmann, died June 8, 2012, and her infantbrother, Ralph Edward Tingle, died January23, 1921.Funeral services were conducted on Monday,June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., by Pastor JonPearce at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre,325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana.Interment followed in the Port RoyalCemetery in Port Royal, Kentucky.Memorial contributions may be made tothe Calvary Baptist Church. Cards are availableat the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre'sof Madison and Hanover. Online condolences,