Wilma Jean Salyer Horine, age 89, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Ella Patrick Salyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Brown of Shelbyville.
Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Garry Polston officiated. Interment was in Valley of Rest Cemetery, La Grange.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019