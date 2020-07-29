1/1
YANCEY DOUGLAS ESTES
Yancey Douglas Estes, age 77, of Eminence, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.
Born in Franklin County, he was the son of Yancey Estes and Grace Sheradin Estes. He was a veteran and served in the United States Navy as a diver. He was a successful business owner in Franklin County and Henry County.
Yancey Douglas Estes is survived by his children, Jonathon Yancey Estes of Eminence, Dakota Ray Estes of Pleasureville, Richard D. Estes of Frankfort and Angie Wolfe of Versailles.
At the respectful wishes of Yancey Douglas Estes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Hospice, Norton Hospital, Department of Veterans Affairs Carrollton Clinic for the care and comfort provided to our loved one.

Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
