Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZADA DOWDEN. View Sign Service Information Sholar Funeral Home 5710 Castle Highway Pleasureville , KY 40057 (502)-878-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Zada Kephart Dowden was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Fannie Arnsparger Kephart and Jacob Waller Kephart. She was the youngest of five children.

Graduating from Pleasureville High School, she then attended Bowling Green Business School at Western Kentucky University. Later she worked at Deering Company in Louisville before meeting James Crutchfield Dowden Jr. They were married September 22, 1949. She worked for many years at Family Physicians Clinic in Eminence and was a life-long member of Pleasureville Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wainscott (Barry) of Louisville; her son, James K. Dowden of Frankfort; one niece, Laine Kephart of Shelbyville; and one nephew, Joseph Kephart (Mary Jane) of Pleasureville. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Dowden; one sister, Glenna Kephart; three brothers, Freeman Kephart, Matthew Kephart, and Percy Kephart; and one nephew, Jimmy Logan Kephart.

She loved her family and her farm, living with great strength and determination. The family would like to thank Jessie, Doris, Ann and the staff of Crestview Nursing Center for the care they gave her in her later years.

Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Gary Fenner, pastor of Pleasureville Christian Church officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joseph Kephart, Jacob Kephart, John Kephart, William Brammell, Rodney Young and Chris Hayden.

Online condolences may be expressed at Zada Kephart Dowden was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Fannie Arnsparger Kephart and Jacob Waller Kephart. She was the youngest of five children.Graduating from Pleasureville High School, she then attended Bowling Green Business School at Western Kentucky University. Later she worked at Deering Company in Louisville before meeting James Crutchfield Dowden Jr. They were married September 22, 1949. She worked for many years at Family Physicians Clinic in Eminence and was a life-long member of Pleasureville Christian Church.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wainscott (Barry) of Louisville; her son, James K. Dowden of Frankfort; one niece, Laine Kephart of Shelbyville; and one nephew, Joseph Kephart (Mary Jane) of Pleasureville. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Dowden; one sister, Glenna Kephart; three brothers, Freeman Kephart, Matthew Kephart, and Percy Kephart; and one nephew, Jimmy Logan Kephart.She loved her family and her farm, living with great strength and determination. The family would like to thank Jessie, Doris, Ann and the staff of Crestview Nursing Center for the care they gave her in her later years.Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Gary Fenner, pastor of Pleasureville Christian Church officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.Pallbearers were Joseph Kephart, Jacob Kephart, John Kephart, William Brammell, Rodney Young and Chris Hayden.Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com. Published in Henry County Local from June 5 to June 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Henry County Local Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close