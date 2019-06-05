Zada Kephart Dowden was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Fannie Arnsparger Kephart and Jacob Waller Kephart. She was the youngest of five children.
Graduating from Pleasureville High School, she then attended Bowling Green Business School at Western Kentucky University. Later she worked at Deering Company in Louisville before meeting James Crutchfield Dowden Jr. They were married September 22, 1949. She worked for many years at Family Physicians Clinic in Eminence and was a life-long member of Pleasureville Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Wainscott (Barry) of Louisville; her son, James K. Dowden of Frankfort; one niece, Laine Kephart of Shelbyville; and one nephew, Joseph Kephart (Mary Jane) of Pleasureville. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Dowden; one sister, Glenna Kephart; three brothers, Freeman Kephart, Matthew Kephart, and Percy Kephart; and one nephew, Jimmy Logan Kephart.
She loved her family and her farm, living with great strength and determination. The family would like to thank Jessie, Doris, Ann and the staff of Crestview Nursing Center for the care they gave her in her later years.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Gary Fenner, pastor of Pleasureville Christian Church officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joseph Kephart, Jacob Kephart, John Kephart, William Brammell, Rodney Young and Chris Hayden.
Published in Henry County Local from June 5 to June 12, 2019