ZADA MOORE
1926 - 2020
Zada Rae Moore, age 94, of Bethlehem passed away November 9, 2020, at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, Ky. She was born on July 20, 1926, to Preston and Mable Roberts. Zada lived her entire life in Bethlehem until 3 years ago.
Zada was preceded in death by her husband Julius (1996); her son, Stephen (2009); her brother Petie Roberts; as well as close friends Maggie Kelly, Dorothy Nelson, Aline Stivers, Helen Roberts, Corelle Stivers, Billy Hackett and others.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Livingston (John O'Toole); granddaughter, Kenya Snider (Bill Snider); great-grandson,(William Snider), sisters, Carolyn Harilson, Mary Jo Paul (Donnie Paul); and several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Zada will be remembered for her deep devotion to God, family, and friends. She was a lifetime and faithful member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Bible school and Sunday school, and was active in the women's circle. For many years, she never missed going to church on Sunday morning, Sunday evening and the Wednesday Prayer Meeting.
Due to COVID, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family only. A memorial service will be planned in 2021 when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
