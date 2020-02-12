Zelma Louise Downey, age 63, of Campbellsville, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Clark Downey of Eminence; one brother, Bobby Downey of Eminence; and one daughter, Robin Michele Burton of Campbellsville. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Downey.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Jacky Newton, pastor of Franklinton Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020