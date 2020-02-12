ZELMA DOWNEY

Service Information
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY
40057
(502)-878-2521
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville
Obituary
Zelma Louise Downey, age 63, of Campbellsville, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Clark Downey of Eminence; one brother, Bobby Downey of Eminence; and one daughter, Robin Michele Burton of Campbellsville. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Downey.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Jacky Newton, pastor of Franklinton Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
