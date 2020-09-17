ASW Notices

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Thursday, September 17, 2020

"In Our Care"

FRIDAY

HARRINGTON, James "Jimmy" G., age 92 of Helena passed away September 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the funeral home social hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jimmy.

SATURDAY

WILKISON, Margaret, age 73, of Helena, passed away September 14, 2020. Burial is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., with a Celebration of Margaret's Life to follow the burial at 1:00 p.m., at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.