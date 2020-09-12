Brad Orcutt King

Nov. 24, 1963 - Sept. 4, 2020

Brad Orcutt King went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 4, 2020. He died of natural causes at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana.

Brad was born in Red Lodge on November 24, 1963 to Roger and Carol Orcutt King and moved as a youngster with his older sister and parents to Augusta where he would spend his formative years and always call home.

Brad earned his bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching credential in agriculture education from Montana State University and was set for a professional career in forming young minds, developing student leaders, and growing the next generation of agriculturalists as an ag education teacher and FFA advisor.

Brad was hired as the high school ag ed teacher in Stevensville in the fall of 1986.

In 1998, Brad was accepted in to the doctoral program in agricultural education at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Brad earned his Ph.D. in 2003 and later moved to Minnesota where he was a professor in the Department of Work and Human Resources Education at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

While in Minnesota, Brad married Tracy Ann Lapel on October 15, 2004.

Brad and Tracy were blessed with their adopted son, Gabriel Michael on January 20, 2006.

In 2006 Brad and Tracy left Minnesota when Brad was named the ag education specialist for the state at the Office of Public Instruction in Helena.

Brad is survived by his wife Tracy and son Gabriel of Helena, sister Tari (Mike) Mord of Havre, niece Jillian (Donnie Walker) Mord, nephew Troy Mord, and grand-niece Claire Walker. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Brad was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Carol, his grandparents, EH and Lucile Orcutt and Verner and Polly King, and an uncle, James Orcutt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed in Brad's name either to the Montana State FFA Foundation, 502 S. 19th Ave., Ste 113, Bozeman, MT 59718 or Gabriel's College Fund at P.O. Box 1271, Havre, MT 59501, make checks payable to Tari Mord and in the for line write "Gabriel's College Fund".

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later time. To offer condolences or to share a story about Brad please visit www.helenafunerals.com.