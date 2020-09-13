David Mitchell Schmidt

October 10, 1953 - September 6, 2020

Husband, father and friend, David Mitchell Schmidt passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long struggle with advanced Parkinson's disease with dementia. He will be profoundly missed by those he loved and who loved him.

Dave was born in Helena Montana at St. John's Hospital to Gerry and William Schmidt on October 10, 1953. He attended Helena schools and served in the US Coastguard as a surfsman coxswain, driving motor lifeboats. Dave graduated from The University of Montana with degrees in Geology and Geography. Dave's water rights career included the State of Montana DNRC, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and principal/owner of Water Rights Solutions, Inc.

Dave was married for forty years, a great accomplishment!, to Jeanie Stearns Schmidt. She survives him along with their three children: Elizabeth (Max) of New Orleans, William of Helena, and Ramie of Seattle. and best canine companion, Tula. He is also survived by his brothers Jon of Helena and Paul of Vancouver, as well as his Stearns family: Nancy (Jim) of Eugene, Michelle (Pat) of Arlee, Jim of Whitehall, Tom (Noriko) of Butte, Tim (Linda) of Seattle and Hal (Sheila) of Missoula, along with his many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Dave loved Montana. His favorite places were Glacier National Park, Yellowstone Park and anywhere with skiing. He had a special place in his heart for Great Divide ski area where you could find him most weekends with his children and friends. Summers were spent camping and canoeing with his family and teaching them about the land, whether he was speaking of rock formations, the best camping spots (Holland Lake) or taking them on extreme hikes they weren't sure they could survive, but always did because Dad was a pro. He knew nature and this beautiful state like the back of his hand. His hobbies included model trains, collecting stamps, rocks, minerals, and fossils. He played men's league basketball for many years in Missoula, Lewistown, Kalispell, Denver, and Helena. Dave loved his Montana Grizzlies, Gonzaga basketball and the Golden State Warriors.

The family enjoyed traveling with trips to the Pacific coast, Europe when Elizabeth was in Cork, Ireland as a student, many trips to Canada, the International Stamp Show in Washington, DC, and a special trip to New York City. A highlight was joining Jeanie's sisters and husbands for a wonderful trip to Todos Santos in December 2018 which would be the last time he was able to travel.

Many thanks to Ft. Harrison VAMC, especially Dr. Jim Meyers, Dr. Mary Anderson and Dr. Mark Dietz and Jared, RN, along with those of you loyal friends and family who visited or spent time with Dave in the last years. A most special thanks to Jalissa, David's home care aide, who brightened up his days.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family celebration of life will be held later this month in Arlee, in full view of the Mission Mountains, which he loved. Burial with military honors will be held next summer at the Ft. Harrison Veteran's Cemetery in Helena. Memorials in Dave's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dave.