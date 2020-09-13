Penne Post

March 29, 1947 - August 11, 2020

On August 11, 2020, the world lost a very special soul. Joan Pennewell (Penne) Ferris Post was born in Helena, Montana on March 29, 1947, to A.D. Ferris and Helen Estes Ferris. She joined an older brother, Doug, and was followed by her younger brother, Fred.

Penne graduated from Helena High School in 1965 and earned her teaching degree from Western Montana College in 1970. After spending twenty years in banking and eighteen years in the Title business, Penne and her husband Russell moved from Denver, Colorado, to retire in Inverness, Florida.

Penne had a passion for life. She loved spending time with her husband of forty-one years and her friends, especially during her retirement.

Penne was predeceased by her parents, A.D. and Helen Ferris. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell, and her brothers, Doug Ferris of Houston, Texas and Fred Ferris od Provo, Utah.

A gathering in Penne's honor will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 North Montana Avenue, Helena, Montana on September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.