Louise Antoinette Hayes
Louise Antoinette Hayes

Sept. 17, 1943- Sept. 2, 2020

Louise Antoinette "Toni" hayes, age 76, formally of Boulder, MT. passed away peacefully September 2, with her family in Alaska. She was born to an Italian barber and his wife on September 17, 1943 in Baltimore, MD. There she was raised in and attended Catholic school her whole life. She herself went on to teach 4th grade to challenged students. She met and married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Hayes in November of 1976. The next year in Baltimore, they welcomed their son David into the world. In 2003 they decided to move west to Montana, and settled in Boulder. Chuck and David built the home they lived in and Toni found work at the front desk of Boulder Hot Springs. There she spent over 10 years making many friends and family who truly enjoyed her unique sense of humor. Toni lived her life to the absolute fullest, with faith, love, and happiness in her heart every step of the way.She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Hayes.She is survived by her son David Hayes, and her brother Anthony Mento.A memorial mass, only, will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 214 S. Elder, Boulder, MT. September 24th at 5:30pm.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 214 S. Elder, Boulder, MT 59632orBoulder Hot Springs, 31 Hot Springs Rd., Boulder, MT 59632



Published in Helena Independent Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

