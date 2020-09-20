Rosamond (Poo) Dana Putsch

Sept. 17, 1938 - Sept. 6, 2020

Rosamond (Poo) Putsch, 81, of Canyon Creek, Montana passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. A memorial service with live streaming will be planned for 2021 at the Holter Museum in Helena.The daughter of David T. and Lydia L. Dana, she was born in Boston, MA, and spent her formative years at their home in Lenox, Mass. Married in June, 17 1960 to Bob Putsch, she lived in Denver as well as Cleveland, Ohio during the years her husband, Bob, undertook medical school and residency.She fell in love with the West – living in Shiprock, NM; Denver, CO; Seattle, WA; and Canyon Creek, MT where she designed and had built a home where she could teach and produce her art, thrive in the beauty surrounding her, and host family and friends.Poo studied Fine Arts as a graduate student at Yale and for a year in Florence, Italy before her marriage. She graduated from University of Colorado in 1977 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.As a women's field hockey coach for Denver University and a USA Field Hockey Olympic development training camp, as well as the girls soccer coach at Mercer Island High School she encouraged young women to build on their strengths and to believe in themselves – taking her teams to the National Field Hockey League tournaments and High School state finals.As a lifelong art teacher she shared her passion for art and encouraged creativity and love of art in all her students – including organizing kids art exchanges with Kunming China and teaching art at Wolf Creek and Canyon Creek MT grade schools, hosting art camps at her ranch, and as a docent at the Holter Museum in Helena.She made friends across the globe, traveling to Italy, Norway, Ireland, UK, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, China, Laos, Mexico, even exploring villages up the Amazon and pyramids in Egypt while in her 70s.As a tireless volunteer, whether on school boards, in support of arts, museums or fundraisers – she gave selflessly to improve the lives of those around her and help the causes she believed in.Mere words cannot encompass Poo's force of life nor depth of impact on the lives she influenced over her lifetime. Poo created a life lived in service to others and always with an artist's eye towards the beauty around her.Most of all, she was a devoted wife and life partner of 60 years to Bob Putsch; an amazing mother to her 5 children, Jeff, Alison, Jon, Molly and David; an adoring grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Daria, Cassie, Kristin, Cobey, Derek, Lydia, Kai, Jameson and Louis; loving sister to David T. Dana; surrogate mother to many she took under her wing; and steadfast and true friend to the countless others who came into her life. Poo is survived by these family members and numerous cousins.She was a true force of nature and will be greatly missed. Her spirit lives on in our hearts and in her art. We are all better for having had her in our lives.Please visit http://bit.ly/pooputsch to offer condolences or share a memory.Deceased's funeral arrangementsA memorial service with live streaming will be planned for 2021 at the Holter Museum in Helena.