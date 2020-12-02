Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan French

Notice Condolences

Alan French Notice
French Alan Derek
25/11/1931 Of River Park, formerly of
Bevan Close, Hemel Hempstead
passed away peacefully at
Hospice of St Francis on Friday,
20th November 2020 aged 88 years.
Much loved Husband of Pam,
Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather,
who will be deeply missed by all.
Immediate family flowers only and kind donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to the incredible
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' or 'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -