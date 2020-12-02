|
|
|
French Alan Derek
25/11/1931 Of River Park, formerly of
Bevan Close, Hemel Hempstead
passed away peacefully at
Hospice of St Francis on Friday,
20th November 2020 aged 88 years.
Much loved Husband of Pam,
Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather,
who will be deeply missed by all.
Immediate family flowers only and kind donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to the incredible
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' or 'Hospice of St Francis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020