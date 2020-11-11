|
|
|
Albert
"Bert"
Roberts Of Northchurch, Berkhamsted
Sadly passed away on
27th October aged 91.
He will be dearly missed by his
family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral has been arranged.
Flowers are welcome and can be sent to the Funeral Directors
Malcom, Jones and Metcalfe,
284 High Street,
Berkhamsted, HP4 1AH by 9.30
on Monday 16th November.
Donations in his memory if desired can be made to The Royal British Legion via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/20-10-2020-albert-kenneth-roberts/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020