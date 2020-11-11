Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe
284 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1AH
01442 864548
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Roberts

Notice Condolences

Albert Roberts Notice
Albert
"Bert"
Roberts Of Northchurch, Berkhamsted
Sadly passed away on
27th October aged 91.

He will be dearly missed by his
family and friends.

Due to the current restrictions a private funeral has been arranged.

Flowers are welcome and can be sent to the Funeral Directors
Malcom, Jones and Metcalfe,
284 High Street,
Berkhamsted, HP4 1AH by 9.30
on Monday 16th November.

Donations in his memory if desired can be made to The Royal British Legion via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/20-10-2020-albert-kenneth-roberts/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -