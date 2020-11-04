|
OSBORN Alfred Roger It is with great sadness the family
of Alfred 'Roger' Osborn of
Berkhamsted announce his passing, peacefully at home, at the age of 95
on Saturday 24th October.
He will be lovingly remembered
by his younger brother Alan and
the extended families of his
Niece, Nephew and Cousins.
He will be dearly missed by
his many friends, both locally
and those now further afield.
He was predeceased by his loving
wife Elsie, his parents,
Ernest James and Alice and his siblings, Margaret, Kenneth and Philip.
Born November 1924 in Northchurch, before moving to Berkhamsted
with family in 1931.
Educated at Victoria Church of England School, until leaving aged 14
at the end of 1938.
He quickly obtained employment at the
Local Post Office, as a Telegraph
Messenger (Telegram Boy) in 1939
and was a Postman in Berkhamsted
until he retired 45 years later in 1984.
During those years he became very attached to the town and its residents and (although hard at times),
the life suited him well.
He spent 4 and a half years
away from the town in a regiment of which he was very proud, namely the Coldstream Guards and saw active service with an Armoured
Guardsman Battalion in NW Europe.
Upon retirement from the
Post Office he was awarded
the Imperial Service Medal.
He always kept in touch with
Post Office activities and was a member of the Post Office and BT veterans and was their branch secretary for a number of years.
After a long engagement he married
Elsie, the 'love of his life' in 1983 and settled in Clarence Road, Berkhamsted.
Sadly Elsie died 5 years later.
His other interests, included gardening, fishing, football and local history and he was also an active member of voluntary organisations. He was a member of Kings Road Evangelical Church
and outdoor committee
at Shaftesbury Homes.
A private, family service of memorial
will be held at Chiltern Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association via
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/24-10-2020-alfred-
roger-known-as-roger-osborn/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020