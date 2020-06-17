|
|
|
PHILLIPS Alfred James Of Beechfield Road, Boxmoor sadly passed away
peacefully at home on 10th June 2020, aged 81 years, with his
loving wife Peggy by his side.
A devoted Dad to Christine,
Derek and Lorraine, a special Grandad/Great Grandad and a
good friend to all that knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 12pm
at West Herts Crematorium
(North Chapel).
If desired, donations in memory of Alf to Rennie Grove Hospice Care
by telephone on 01442 890222
or renniegrove.org
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 17, 2020