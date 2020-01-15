|
|
|
Frost Alma Formerly of Betjeman Way,
died at home on Monday,
6th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Richard Frost.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Monday,
20th January at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Leukaemia UK' sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: 01442 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020