Alrun Davies Notice
Davies, Alrun Formerly of
Gade Valley Infants School.
Died unexpectedly in hospital following a short illness
on 19th August 2020, aged 89.
Wife of the late Colin Davies
she is survived by four children
and six grandchildren,
who love and miss her dearly.
The Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 15th September, 11am Boxmoor Lodge Hotel followed by the burial at Woodwells Cemetery.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to Chiltern Music Therapy, The Halsey Field Wildlife Site or DENS
c/o A&C Tadman Ltd 4-6 Queensway, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 1LR.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020
