Sutton Angie It's with deepest sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Angie Sutton
on February 26th, 2020,
at the age of 74.
She served as a Nurse practitioner,
and was in the NHS for 45 years.
Loved by the many families and comrades in the Hemel Hempstead community.
She will be missed greatly for the kindness and love she gave and sorely missed by her two daughters Sam and Natasha, son in law Ben and her two loving grandsons Joshua and Sebastian. Although Angie will remain with us in our wonderful memories,
a part of us will be missing as the days turn into months.
Especially by her friends in the UK, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA.
She was a fantastic Mum,
loved her garden, helping others,
being a natural adventurer and living life with fun and simplicity.
Funeral will be held at St Mary's Church Old Town High Street Hemel Hempstead HP1 3AE.
On the 18th March at 11am until 12.30pm. Dress code: more colour less black - fuchsia, blue, purple, red.
Donations can be made at
https://www.memorygiving.com/anjanisutton
(Angie's favourite charities).
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service. Tel 01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020