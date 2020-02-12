Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00
Our Lady Queen of All Creation
Ann Barling Notice
Barling Ann Marie Of Longdean Park,
sadly passed away at Harefield Hospital following a brief illness on
Monday 3rd February 2020
aged 79 years.
Funeral mass to take place at
Our Lady Queen of All Creation
on Tuesday 25th February 2020
at 10:00 AM, followed by
a private family burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made following the service for maintaining the Church flowers or alternatively to 'St Johns Ambulance' via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'St John's Ambulance' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
