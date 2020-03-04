Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00
St John's
Boxmoor
View Map
Barbara Potts Notice
Potts Barbara Nicholls Of Counters Close sadly passed away on 25th February 2020
aged 94 years after a full and happy life.
She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday, 16th March at 12 noon
at St John's, Boxmoor. All welcome.
No need to wear black,
but please bring a smile.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
"Hope For Children" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
