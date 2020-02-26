Home

LALTOO Beresford Mr Beresford Laltoo of Alexandra Road,
Hemel Hempstead died unexpectedly at home on Friday 14th February.
He leaves his beloved son Henry and Angela, mother of Henry.
He will be sadly missed by friends and family; father Jason, brother Cecil, sisters Cameline and Sandra
and nephew Ethan.

Beresford was a regular supporter of Hemel Echoes Junior Football Club and supported George Street School where his son Henry is a pupil.
Date and time of memorial notice
will be announced shortly.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
