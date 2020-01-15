|
|
|
MORRIS Bernadette
(Bern) Sadly passed away at
Hemel Hempstead Hospital on
25th December 2019, aged 72 years.
She will be greatly missed
by husband Ian, son Luke, daughter Laura, granddaughters Carys
and Megan and by all her
extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass will take place at 12.00pm on Monday 27th January 2020 at The Catholic Church of
St Mary & St Joseph, Boxmoor.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in Bern's memory
may be made to 'Age UK Dacorum' sent c/o: J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: 01442 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020