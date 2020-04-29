Home

Lancaster Geraldine Beryl
(Known as Beryl) Of Warners End,
Hemel Hempstead.
Died peacefully at Cherry Tree Manor Residential Care Home
on 10th April 2020, aged 96 years.
A lovely lady who is now sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Her funeral will take place at
Garston Crematorium on 5th May, family members only.
Donations, if desired, in aid of
Blind Veterans UK can be made to
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd,
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead
HP3 9HL or
www.memorygiving.com/
geraldineberyllancaster
Published in Hemel Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
