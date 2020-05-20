Home

Holland Binkie
(nee Watts) 27 May 1938 - 6 May 2020.

With great sadness we say goodbye to a beloved wife of 61 years, mother, sister, nan, aunt and friend.
After battling against Vascular Dementia, Binkie aged 81, passed away peacefully with Fred beside her.
He loved her to infinity and always will.

Family funeral 22 May at 10:15am,
The Chilterns Crematorium
Flowers welcome c/o
Hemel Funeral Directors.

Our thanks to Alexandra Care Home for the wonderful care that
Binkie received.
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 20, 2020
