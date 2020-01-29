Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:15
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Penrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Penrose

Notice Condolences

Bridget Penrose Notice
Penrose Bridget Mary Of Leys Road died at home
on Friday, 24th January 2020
aged 89 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday, 21st February at 12:20 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Dogs Trust" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -