Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Penrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Penrose

Notice Condolences

Bridget Penrose Notice
Penrose Bridget Mary Of Leys Road, died at home
on Friday 24th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Friday, 21st February at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Dogs Trust" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -