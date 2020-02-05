|
Penrose Bridget Mary Of Leys Road, died at home
on Friday 24th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Friday, 21st February at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The Dogs Trust" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020