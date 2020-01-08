|
|
|
Newman Carole Annette Of Fairy Dell Farm, passed away
on Wednesday, 1st January 2020,
aged 76 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday, 17th January at 10:40 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Rennie Grove Hospice Care' or the 'Alzheimers Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020