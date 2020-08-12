|
|
|
Adjei Christopher In loving memory
1947-2020
Frances McBride (née Adjei) sadly would like to announce the death of her father, Christopher Adjei,
who passed away on 29th July 2020, aged 73.
Born in Accra, Ghana, Christopher lived in Tring, Hertfordshire, for 40 years, working as a driving instructor.
He moved to Macclesfield in 2016
to be closer to his family.
Christopher is survived by his
daughter Frances and grandchildren James, Beatrice and Isaac
He will be sadly missed.
The service will take place on
Monday 17th August 2020 at 11am at
St Alban's Church in Macclesfield.
The service will be live streamed on http://www.stalbanmacc.org.uk/
stalbanslivestream.html
Co-op Funeralcare
124 Broken Cross
Macclesfield
SK11 8TZ
Tel: 01625 425284
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020