Daphne Franklin Notice
FRANKLIN Daphne Ann Passed away peacefully in
Watford General Hospital,
on Tuesday 13th October 2020,
aged 84 years.
Due to the current government restrictions there will be
a private family funeral service.
Please contact a family member if you would like to attend remotely
via Webcast on 5th November
in the afternoon.
Donations may be made
in Daphne's memory to
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society and sent to
Switchback Office Park, Gardner Road, Maidenhead, SL6 7RJ.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020
