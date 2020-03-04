Home

Mowll David Greer Of Wroxham Avenue died at
Watford General Hospital on
Saturday, 22nd February 2020,
aged 74 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Wednesday, 4th March at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"The British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
