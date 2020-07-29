Home

Dennis Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Dennis John Of Lawn Lane, passed away
peacefully at Hospice of St Francis
on Tuesday, 21st July 2020
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Monica
and father of John, David and Paul.
Good friend to many,
will be sorely missed,
in our thoughts and hearts always.
Donations to The Hospice of St Francis can be made in Dennis's memory at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
dennismitchell
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 29, 2020
