Derek Rimell

Rimell Derek James William Of Fennycroft Road died at
Alexandra Care Centre on Wednesday,
4th March 2020 aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium on Wednesday, 25th March at 10:40am followed by a Memorial Service at
St Albans Church, Warners End
at 11:45am.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to "The Hospice of St Francis" or "Scout Association" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
