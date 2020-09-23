Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Selley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Selley

Notice Condolences

Derek Selley Notice
Selley Derek Malcolm Of Wadley Close, died at Hospice of
St Francis on Sunday,
13th September 2020 aged 76 years.
A much loved husband to Carol, loving dad to Michelle and Dawn and devoted grandad to Macey, Aimee and Mia. Please do not wear black to the funeral.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Hospice of St Francis' or 'Rennie Grove' sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -