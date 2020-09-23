|
|
|
Selley Derek Malcolm Of Wadley Close, died at Hospice of
St Francis on Sunday,
13th September 2020 aged 76 years.
A much loved husband to Carol, loving dad to Michelle and Dawn and devoted grandad to Macey, Aimee and Mia. Please do not wear black to the funeral.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Hospice of St Francis' or 'Rennie Grove' sent c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd. 48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020