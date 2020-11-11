|
|
|
Strickland Dora Mary
'Mary'
10.11.29 - 29.10.20
Passed peacefully away at
St. Joseph's Care Home, Tring.
Beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Dora Fulks of Buckland Common
Adored wife of the late Ken
Much loved and cherished sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend
Lifelong resident of the Chilterns
Private family service at Chilterns Crematorium at 2.45pm on
Thursday 19 November 2020
Gifts in memory of Mary may be made to: Hearing Dogs for the Deaf or the Royal British Legion
The family wish to thank all the staff at St. Joseph's for their kindness and care for Mary over the past 3 1/2 years.
All enquiries please to: Churchfield Funeralcare, Tring. 01442 825472.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020