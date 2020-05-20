|
GROGAN Doris Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th May,
aged 99 years.
A private ceremony will be held. Donations in Doris' memory may be made payable to NHS Charities, Together online through Virgin Media Giving Appeal Page, NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal or to give by post, please send a cheque made payable to Association of
NHS Charities' and post it to:
COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, NHS Charities Together, Suite 68, Association of NHS Charities,
Lake View House, Wilton Drive,
Warwick, CV34 6RG.
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 20, 2020